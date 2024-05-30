A major resurfacing project is set to start on a route through Lichfield city centre.
The A5127 Birmingham Road will be resurfaced between the St John Street and Greenhill junctions.
The £1.15million project will start with a first stage of work on 3rd June.
A Staffordshire County Council spokesperson said:
“As part of this scheme, we will be carrying out work to improve footway crossing points, footway patching, repairs to drainage systems including replacement of ironwork where necessary, replacement of damaged kerbs and resurfacing the full width of the carriageway.
“During the first three weeks of this scheme, teams will be able to carry out tasks using temporary traffic signals, to allow traffic to pass the works safely.”Staffordshire County Council spokesperson
Further details on the later stages of the seven-week project are set to be released once initial investigations have taken place.
“It is expected that road closures will take place at night-time for all surfacing phases.
“The bus station and railway station will remain accessible via diversion routes throughout the works.
“Unfortunately, with any major highway works, some disturbance is unavoidable. We apologise in advance for any inconvenience these works may create.
“These measures are essential for us to make such improvements to this route, and we kindly ask for your patience during this time.”Staffordshire County Council spokesperson
So, is this at the same time as the multi-storey car park is being demolished. Mrm!
So The County Council do not Converse with the District Council.
Major Road Works plus Demolish Three Storey Car Park.
I Predict total CHAOS.
Isn’t it funny that no one comments positively when improvements are being made to the roads yet you all love a good pothole whinge 🤔 Stay positive folks!
Balance Argument I try to but when they waste our money doing this, when they are demolishing the multi storey car park and shops in the precinct, moving the bus station to the other side of the road
Are they putting the new crossing in, from railway station to new cinema and shops, will we get filter light on traffic lights .
Are they talking to each other
Will they tell us what is involved in works
A positive thought. There will be months and months of traffic chaos along the Birmingham Road.
Robert, you are 100% correct – and the lights should be traffic sensitive – too many lights in the town are not sensitive to traffic volumes, and you sit for minutes when no traffic travelling across the junctions.
Hold on….so the added traffic from the cars wishing to join the A38 that would have previously used Streethay (apparently both north and south exits will be closed soon) will now have to join the roadworks queue on London Road? Lovely.
Quite surprised that this stretch requires work! There are far worse potholed roads in Lichfield than this.