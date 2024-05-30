A major resurfacing project is set to start on a route through Lichfield city centre.

The A5127 Birmingham Road will be resurfaced between the St John Street and Greenhill junctions.

The £1.15million project will start with a first stage of work on 3rd June.

A Staffordshire County Council spokesperson said:

“As part of this scheme, we will be carrying out work to improve footway crossing points, footway patching, repairs to drainage systems including replacement of ironwork where necessary, replacement of damaged kerbs and resurfacing the full width of the carriageway. “During the first three weeks of this scheme, teams will be able to carry out tasks using temporary traffic signals, to allow traffic to pass the works safely.” Staffordshire County Council spokesperson

Further details on the later stages of the seven-week project are set to be released once initial investigations have taken place.

“It is expected that road closures will take place at night-time for all surfacing phases. “The bus station and railway station will remain accessible via diversion routes throughout the works. “Unfortunately, with any major highway works, some disturbance is unavoidable. We apologise in advance for any inconvenience these works may create. “These measures are essential for us to make such improvements to this route, and we kindly ask for your patience during this time.” Staffordshire County Council spokesperson