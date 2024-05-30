A young cyclist is on track to follow in the footsteps of talented family members after enjoying race successes.

Seven-year-old Flynn Higgins has clocked up eight successive wins in the under eight age group, including three West Midlands Series races.

The youngster isn’t the first in his family to show a talent for cycling as his mother Kelly explained:

“Flynn’s dad has been an elite biker and his nan rode the women’s Tour de France and won the white jersey. “He is hoping to follow in the footsteps of Lichfield rider Lewis Askey who is now a professional and has just competed in the Giro de Italia.”

Flynn trains with Lichfield City Cycling Club at their Thursday sessions at Curborough Sprint Course for youngsters aged between four and 12.

Kelly added:

“Flynn just loves riding his bike. He has found a sport that he really loves and enjoys.”