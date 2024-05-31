Retailers selling knives are being reminded of their responsibilities as part of a campaign to reduce knife crime in Staffordshire.

Now in its fifth year, the Ditch the Blade initiative sees Trading Standards officers from Staffordshire County Council working alongside Staffordshire Police.

As part of the campaign, retailers are being reminded of their responsibility not to sell knives to those aged under 18.

Catherine Mann MBE, assistant director for culture, rural and safer communities at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“Knife crime is a concern for everyone, however, thankfully Staffordshire remains a place where incidents are rare. “Our Trading Standards officers work closely with the police and regularly carry out test purchases across the county to ensure knives and other age-restricted products are not being sold to anyone under the age of 18. “Retailers of all sizes need to follow the rules and thankfully we already have high levels of compliance amongst them which is encouraging. “Any businesses looking for advice or support should contact the team.” Catherine Mann MBE

People can find out more about the campaign on the Ditch the Blade website. Illegal knife sales can be reported to Trading Standards on their confidential helpline on 01785 330356.