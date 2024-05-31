People are being urged to back a Staffordshire County Council employee as he goes for glory in Britain’s Got Talent.

Stefan Andrusyschyn dazzled judges as he played piano while his wife Denise sung Climb Every Mountain from The Sound of Music.

The pair, who are both registered blind, will be hoping to win through in the semi-final this evening (31st May).

Stefan, who supports children and families with visual impairments across Staffordshire as a Vision Inclusion Role Model for the county council: said:

“Tonight’s show is completely live in front of 5,500 people at the Hammersmith Apollo and a TV audience of about seven million. I’m trying not to think about it, but it’s the only thing I’m thinking about. “It’s going to be flashier and louder and there’s a visual that they’ve created to go along with it, which I’m told is amazing. I mean, in fairness, they could tell me anything! “Hopefully, it’ll be something people can relate to and people will vote for us to get into the final.” Stefan Andrusyschyn

Neelam Bhardwaja, Staffordshire County Council’s director for children and families, said:

“I was absolutely thrilled to learn of Stefan and Denise’s success at the Britain’s Got Talent contest and wish them the best of luck for tonight’s live show. “Stefan’s hard work achieves excellent outcomes for young people with visual impairments across Staffordshire. He truly is an asset to children and family services.” Neelam Bhardwaja

Stefan and Denise will perform live on the show which airs at 8pm on ITV.

During the show, viewers will be asked to vote for which act they want to keep in the competition. To help Stefan and Denise make the final, people can register online for five free votes.