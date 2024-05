Drivers are being warned of delays to their journeys when a road closure takes place in Lichfield.

Part of Gaia Lane will be shut on 3rd and 4th June.

The closure will allow telecoms work to take place, with diversion routes using Beacon Street, Anson Avenue, Weston Road and Curborough Road.

Meanwhile, traffic restrictions will also be in place over the coming weeks on nearby roads, including Shaw Lane, Beaconfields, Lillington Close and Jordan Close for pothole repairs.