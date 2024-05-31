Two stars of That’ll Be The Day are bringing their double act to the stage in Lichfield.

Trevor Payne and Gary Anderson have performed more than 6,000 times over 40 years of history.

The duo will bring the tales of their time on the road with the rock ‘n’ roll extravaganza That’ll Be The Day when they visit the Lichfield Garrick on 12th June.

A spokesperson said:

“They met at a holiday centre in Cornwall in the 1980s, where Trevor persuaded Gary to join the newly created That’ll Be The Day – and 40 years on, the pair are the heart and soul of the hit phenomenon. “Known for their incredible vocals and laugh-out-loud comedy act, fans will be enthralled by their incredible tales.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £28 and can be booked online.