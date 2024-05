In-form Hammerwich will look to make it four straight wins when they welcome Fordhouses this weekend.

They will face a tough test though against a visiting side who have won five of their six fixtures so far in the South Staffordshire County League Premier Division.

Hammerwich’s last fixture saw them claim local bragging rights as they beat Lichfield by eight wickets.

The action tomorrow (1st June) starts at 12.30pm.