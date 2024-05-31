A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Lichfield.

Staffordshire Police say emergency services were called at 6.35pm this evening (31st May) to Ash Grove.

A spokesperson said:

“We’re currently dealing with a serious collision in Lichfield. “Officers are at the scene and have closed the road. “The pedestrian has been taken to hospital by paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service. “We’re advising people to avoid the area where possible while we continue to work at the scene.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson