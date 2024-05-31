People are being invited to join a local charity’s Solstice Walk.

A circus theme will feature in the St Giles Hospice event on 22nd June – the 17th year the fundraiser has been held.

Walkers will take on a 10km route starting and ending at Lichfield Rugby Club.

It kicks off with a welcome party from 4pm, including circus acts, face painting, live music and food and drink. There will then be a moment of reflection as bubbles a released into the sky to remember loved ones.

Lichfield resident Fiona Bradley took part in the Solstice Walk last year and raised over £2,500 for St Giles.

She said:

“Until you need the support of St Giles, it’s hard to realise or appreciate how valuable they are. Their Hospice at Home team cared for my mum exceptionally and made a difficult time that little bit easier. “The Solstice Walk was a lovely way for everyone who knew mum to get together and celebrate her life while fundraising for a great cause and having fun in doing so.” Fiona Bradley

Following the walk, a sunset celebration”will continue until late into the evening with live music, street food and a fully licensed bar.

Entry to the St Giles Hospice Solstice Walk is £18 for adults and £15 for children aged 15 and under.

For more information visit www.stgileshospice.com/solsticewalk.