Plans to turn part of a Lichfield building into apartments have been given the green light.

The development also see a detached building associated with 20 St John Street changed into a residential property, along with the creation of three new homes at the rear.

The property was built sometime around 1700 before becoming a family home and then a base for a solicitors. It had had most recently been the headquarters of Access Bookings until 2020.

A planning statement said:

“The proposal comprises, change of use and sensitive alteration to the Grade II* Listed 20 St John Street from office use into five luxury one-bed and 2-bed apartments over three floors, as well as change of use of the 20th century ‘cottage’ building into a two bed dwelling located to the south boundary of thesite, and development of a new build to the north boundary to the rear to create two one-bed and two two-bed luxury two-storey dwellings. “A total of ten car parking spaces are proposed on the site. “It is acknowledged that Lichfield parking guidance requires a maximum of one space per dwelling for a one-bed and two-bed dwelling, plus one space per three dwellings for visitors. “This site is located in a sustainable position within Lichfield centre, with all amenities within a five to ten minute walking distance. Therefore, it is proposed to assign one car parking space per dwelling. No allowance has been made for car parking for visitors on-site.” Planning statement

