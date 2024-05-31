Green-fingered youngsters are being invited to apply to become ambassadors for a local garden centre.

Dobbies in Shenstone is launching the search for children who can inspire their peers to get into gardening.

The ambassadors will play a key role at the free monthly Little Seedlings Club workshops and will write blogs on garden-related issues.

Emma Tailford, from Dobbies, said:

“We love welcoming our young customers to the Little Seedlings Club workshops every month at our Shenstone store and take joy in inspiring the next generation. “We had a fantastic response to our ambassador search last year and it’s been rewarding to see the children thrive on their personal gardening journey.” Emma Tailford

The next free Little Seedlings Club workshop takes place on 2nd June and will focus on growing your own herbs.

Children interested in becoming an ambassador can complete a short form online explaining why they would like the role, as well as providing a photograph of them in their gardening environment. The deadline to apply is 23rd June.