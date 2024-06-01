Ska sounds will be on offer when a show comes to Lichfield.

The Hub at St Mary’s will welcome 2 Rude on 22nd June for a gig delivering hits from the likes of The Specials, The Beat, Bad Manners and Madness.

Anthony Evans, creative director at the city centre venue, said:

“These guys are one of the hottest ska tribute bands around – talented, energetic and well-known for making sure everyone has a great night out.” Anthony Evans

Tickets for the standing gig are £21 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.