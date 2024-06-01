Council chiefs say additional funding for a new leisure centre in Lichfield will help fund “key improvements” to the original plans.

The new £10million facility is being proposed at Stychbrook Park to replace the ageing Friary Grange Leisure Centre.

An update on changes to Lichfield District Council’s medium term financial strategy to meet the projected costs of the development were heard behind closed doors at a meeting of the local authority earlier this month.

But notes from a meeting of a task group on the leisure centre have now revealed that the plans were “currently over budget” and that an additional £300,000 was now needed.

However, a spokesperson for Lichfield District Council said that the extra funding was to pay for additional features not originally proposed for the development rather than an increase to existing costs.

“The original budget was set based on a similar leisure build project in Rainham in Kent. “Since the build was approved by full council, extensive consultations with residents and user groups have taken place and through these and the planning process, several key improvements to the original specification have been proposed which has led to an increase in overall costs. “Examples of these improvements include a substantially larger car park with electric charging points, a café instead of a vending machine and a community hall. “We are currently in commercial discussions with the contractor to finalise all costs and once these details are confirmed, we will be able to provide a full update to residents to highlight the improvements that are being proposed.” Lichfield District Council spokesperson

The task group notes explain how changes may be needed due to the Rainham model being gas-powered and lacking sufficient car parking spaces.

It also said that members had been reassured that the budget should not need to increase any further going forward.

“It was confirmed any additional costs would be borne by the contractor not Lichfield District Council.” Leisure centre task group notes

Cllr Sue Woodward, leader of the Labour opposition group said it was important the plans to increase the budget – and the reasons for doing so – were fully examined.

“While no-one wants to delay a leisure centre for Lichfield, we have to make sure that costs don’t exceed available funds, especially as there are many other calls for funding across the whole district. “That’s why the overview and scrutiny committee will be looking in detail at how every extra pound is to be spent, where it will come from and the impacts of any additional spend on other projects and services. Cllr Sue Woodward

The task group updates will be put to the meeting of Lichfield District Council’s overview and scrutiny committee meeting on 6th June.