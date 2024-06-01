The call of the wild will soon be heard when a new public art project comes to the city’s streets.

It’s one month until the March of the Elephants event arrives on 1st July when more than 70 sculptures will be installed across Lichfield, Sutton Coldfield and Tamwroth.

At the end of the trail, they will be auctioned off in aid of St Giles Hospice.

Georgia Haynes, project event manager at the Whittington-based charity, said:

“After many months of careful planning, we can’t wait to finally free our herd onto the streets and open spaces. “We hope people will join us for this spectacular showcase of artistic talent and raise money for local hospice care in what is sure to be an unforgettable summer.” Georgia Haynes

Two elephant sculpture designs have already been unveiled to give people a flavour of what is to come on the trail, which runs from July until September, when they appeared as part of the Lichfield Bower procession.

The bigger artwork, named Elvis by a patient at St Giles Hospice, was designed and painted by artist Michelle Turton.

More details about the event are available at www.marchoftheelephants.co.uk.