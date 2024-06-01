The Green Party has confirmed it will be fielding a candidate in the Lichfield constituency at the General Election.

It will mean five names have been put forward so far to contest the vote on 4th July.

According to the party’s website, Heather Mcneillis will be their name on the ballot paper.

She is listed online as deputy chair of the Worcestershire branch of the Green Party and came third in the 2022 local elections where she stood for a seat at Worcester City Council.

Candidates confirmed so far for the Lichfield constituency are:

Sir Michael Fabricant – Conservatives

Richard Howard – Reform UK

Heather Mcneillis – Green Party

Paul Ray – Liberal Democrats

Dave Robertson – Labour

Meanwhile, the Tamworth constituency – which covers areas such as Fazeley, Stonnall and Shenstone – will also have a Green Party candidate, with Sue Howarth set to represent the party.

Candidates confirmed for the Tamworth seat so far include:

Ian Cooper – Reform UK

Sarah Edwards – Labour

Sue Howarth – Green Party

Eddie Hughes – Conservatives

Sunny Virk – Liberal Democrats