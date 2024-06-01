Highways chiefs say a key Lichfield city centre route is having to be resurfaced due to heavy volume of traffic which uses the road.

The stretch of the A5127 Birmingham Road between the St John Street and Greenhill junctions will be relaid when the seven-week scheme begins on Monday (3rd June).

The work will also include ironwork replacement, drainage repairs and repainted road markings.

Daytime temporary traffic management schemes will be in place, with full closures taking place overnight during the project.

But some had questioned the timing of the work given it will take place while access to the A38 northbound slip road at Streethay also closes, meaning drivers will need to use alternative routes – including to Swinfen Island via the city centre – in order to access the A38.

James Bailey, Staffordshire County Council’s assistant director for highways and the built county, said the road needed to be repaired due to degradation of the surface.:

“Birmingham Road runs through the heart of Lichfield and – as with any busy carriageway – the volume of traffic has taken its toll on the road’s surface. “This is why the county council is investing over a million pounds to resurface the road as the summer brings us better weather. The result will be smoother journeys for people travelling through the area and I hope people will be pleased with the finish. “The roadworks will inevitably cause delays but please be assured that our teams are doing all they can to assist the community and minimise disruption.” James Bailey

The stretch of Birmingham Road could see a number of delays in the coming months and years as work takes place on the demolition of the multi-storey car park – which closed last week – as well as the wider redevelopment plans for the former Friarsgate land.