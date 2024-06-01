Lichfield City striker Dan Smith is set to miss next season.

The prolific frontman has confirmed he has suffered an ACL injury which will keep him out of the 2024-25 campaign.

Smith said:

“After the news that I need ACL reconstruction surgery and I will be out all of next season, I wanted to say thank you to Lichfield City for this past season. “I have enjoyed every minute at the club and look forward to visiting again soon.” Dan Smith

Meanwhile, Cameron Dunn has also confirmed his departure from the Trade Tyre Community Stadium.