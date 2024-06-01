Lichfield Cricket Club will head to Cannock in a bid to end their three-game losing streak.

The city-side lost by eight wickets to local rivals Hammerwich last time out, after being bowled out for just 59 runs.

Meanwhile, the hosts sit second from bottom in the South Staffordshire County League Premier Division and have failed to record a win so far this campaign.

The Stags fell just 16 runs short of victory last Saturday against Pelsall, despite a watchful 50 from former Zimbabwe international overseas signing Ainsley Ndlovu.

A win for the visitors this afternoon (1st June) could see them climb back into the top half of the league, after falling to ninth.

Elsewhere, both Lichfield’s and Cannock’s second and third teams will also face off against one another.