A teenage boy has died after a crash in Lichfield.

The incident happened at 6.30pm yesterday afternoon (31st May) on Ash Grove.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“A pedestrian and a Nissan Qashqai were involved in the collision.

“The pedestrian, a teenage boy, suffered serious injuries. He sadly died a short time later.

“Specially-trained officers are supporting his family at this traumatic time.

“The driver of the Nissan stayed at the scene and is helping us with our enquiries.

“A small cordon is still in place in the area while we continue to investigate.”

