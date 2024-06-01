Volunteers are being urged to come forward to support the Alrewas Show.

The event takes place on 20th July and will celebrate the region’s agricultural heritage as well as the local community.

It will feature prize classes for farm animals and horses, as well as competitions in arts and crafts, cookery and horticulture.

The volunteers who run the event meet monthly to plan the event.

A spokesperson for the Alrewas Show said:

“We would welcome more volunteers – so if you have some time in your diary, please contact us.” Alrewas Show spokesperson

For more details, visit the Alrewas Show Facebook page or website.