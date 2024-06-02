Businesses are being urged to apply for free support to become more sustainable and reduce costs at the same time.

The Green Solutions programme, managed by Staffordshire County Council, offers three key support initiatives to empower businesses to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

This includes a free energy assessment, which examines energy consumption and provides recommendations on how to reduce expenses and minimise carbon footprints.

Eligible businesses can then apply for grants of up to £100,000 to implement any recommendations from the energy assessment.

As part of the scheme, businesses can also take part in a free eight-hour carbon literacy training course, which equips workers with the expertise and skills to proactively reduce emissions.

To be eligible for Green Solutions support, businesses must be registered with Companies House, operate within Staffordshire and have a minimum trading period of one year.

Darryl Eyers, Staffordshire County Council’s director for economy, infrastructure and skills, said:

“We are proud to offer businesses the opportunity to cut down on both costs and greenhouse gas emissions. “Supporting Staffordshire’s independent businesses and tackling climate change remains a top priority for the county council. This is why we want to make it as easy as possible for businesses to adopt eco-friendly practices and lower their expenses. “The Green Solutions programme does exactly that.” Darryl Eyers

Businesses interested in applying can visit www.staffordshire.gov.uk/GreenSolutions for more details.