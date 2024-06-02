A General Election candidate has welcomed plans for tougher action on fly-tippers.

The Conservatives have unveiled plans for new measures which could see the offence carry penalty points against a driving licence.

The changes would also see the worst offenders facing losing their licence altogether and serving time in prison.

The anti-social behaviour plans would see the ability for local authorities and housing associations to kick out tenants who are found to have carried out three instances of anti-social behaviour, while those behind graffiti would be forced to clean it up.

Eddie Hughes, who will stand for the Conservatives in the Tamworth constituency which includes areas such as Fazeley, Shenstone and Stonnall, said:

“I am pleased to see these plans – anti-social behaviour is a blight on our communities. As Conservatives, we are committed to combating it. “These measures demonstrate a clear intention to show offenders that their actions will not be tolerated. “I know the pride residents have in Tamworth and the villages, and these plans will help ensure that everyone living and working here can feel even prouder of our wonderful area.” Eddie Hughes

Candidates confirmed for the Tamworth constituency so far include:

Ian Cooper – Reform UK

Sarah Edwards – Labour

Sue Howarth – Green Party

Eddie Hughes – Conservatives

Sunny Virk – Liberal Democrats