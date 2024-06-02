A councillor has backed residents battling against plans to build more than 100 homes on land in Fradley.

Proposals for the plot off Horner Avenue had previously been rejected by Lichfield District Council and the planning inspector.

But now a new application for the site has been recommended for approval by the local authority’s planning officers.

A site visit was recently carried out by members of the planning committee, but a final decision on the proposals for 109 new homes is likely to be delayed until after the forthcoming General Election.

But Cllr Mike Wilcox, who represents the Alrewas and Fradley ward, said the concerns of residents should be taken seriously.

“Fradley’s infrastructure is already under significant strain. Approving this development without thoroughly assessing its impact would be irresponsible. “We must consider the long-term implications on our roads, schools and healthcare services. Additionally, the safety of our children walking to and from the village schools through the proposed development area is a serious concern.” Cllr Mike Wilcox

Hundreds of objections have been lodged by residents over concerns around issues such as increased traffic, the small cul-de-sac being used as access for the HGVs as part of the construction of the development and the potential strain on local infrastructure and services.

Local resident Paul Carr said:

“I’m thankful that Cllr Wilcox is leading the fight against this development. “It’s reassuring to know that someone is truly listening to our concerns and standing up for the community.” Paul Carr