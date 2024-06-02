A military medal won by a Midlands soldier for his bravery in the trenches during the First World War has been sold by a Lichfield auctioneer.

Walter Nixon was born in 1894 in Warwickshire before moving to Tamworth.

He won his Military Medal for bravery in Ypres on 6th December 1915 and the “gallant and meritorious conduct” was hailed by his commanding officer on a card signed on 24th December.

The card, medal and his World War One trio of medals sold for £540 with Richard Winterton Auctioneers this week.