Alrewas suffered a narrow three run defeat as they went down at Dunstall.

The hosts opted to bat and saw opener Amritpal Singh find fine form as he put on 78 from 70 balls before eventually being dismissed by Sam van Daesdonk.

William Hodgkinson also gave the Herons hope as he finished with figures of 4-39, but Dunstall’s Dan Welch fired an impressive 86 not out as his side finished their 50 overs on 242-9.

The Alrewas response started well, racing to 160-3 thanks to 66 from Gareth Wooley and 80 from Jahurul Islam.

But the visitors narrowly failed to get over the line as they closed their 50 overs on 239-7.