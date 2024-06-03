A Lichfield car dealership has expanded with the launch of a new specialist used car centre and an increase in workshop capacity.

Arbury says the move has created ten new jobs at its site on Birmingham Road.

Sacha Noble, used car sales manager, said:

“At Auto Select by Arbury, our team have over 60 years buying and selling prestige used cars, using this experience to offer the local community access to the types of vehicles they would have to travel outside of the district to find. “Specialising in Audi, BMW, Mercedes Benz and Volvo, our team can source and secure the very best cars with great provenance and history.” Sacha Noble