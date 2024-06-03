The 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings will be remembered at the National Memorial Arboretum.

A remembrance service will be held at 2pm on 6th June.

Veterans, their families and members of the public are being invited to join commemorations for the anniversary of the Normandy campaign which proved to be a major turning point in the Second World War, leading to the eventual liberation of Europe.

As well as the 2pm service, a short act of remembrance and wreath-laying will be held at the Normandy Campaign Memorial at 11am.

The Alrewas venue will also launch the Royal British Legion’s Legacies of D-Day exhibition on 6th June.

It uses personal stories of veterans and their families. Details of some of the stories can also be viewed online.

The Royal British Legion’s director of remembrance Philippa Rawlinson said:

“The legacy left by the Second World War generation lives on in the freedom and democracy we have today. “We want to remember the diversity of the contribution across the Allies and the Commonwealth, who served together in the Allied Forces and made the liberation of Europe possible. “It’s also an opportunity to remind our Second War World generation of veterans that the Royal British Legion’s support extends beyond commemorative periods. Some of them may have not needed to call on us for help before, but we will always be here to offer ongoing support, whenever it’s needed.” Philippa Rawlinson