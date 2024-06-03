A developer is hoping people will be allowed to live in new houses in Lichfield before highways improvements required as part of the planning approval are carried out.

Redrow Homes say the change is needed to “enable the occupation of 50 dwellings” while other issues are resolved at the Watery Lane site.

The original planning agreement said that development should not start until highway improvements at the southern section of the road had been completed, including the installation of a signal-controlled junction underneath the railway bridge.

It also said that none of the buildings should be occupied until enhancements to the Watery Lane and Eastern Avenue junction were completed.

But the developer says delays with a section 278 agreement – which allows developers to enter into a legal agreement with council to make highway alterations and improvements – means the planning conditions need to be varied.

A statement submitted to Lichfield District Council said:

“The proposed development of 50 dwellings will generate 26 two-way trips during the peak periods. This equates to less than one additional vehicle every two minutes in this location. “While the bridge is narrow, forward visibility through the bridge stands at around 85 to 90 metres. “Speed surveys completed further north along Watery Lane show average speeds to be around 30mph. Forward visibility in this location is therefore considered suitable for vehicles to see each other and give-way accordingly.”

The study from the developers also added that the current Eastern Avenue junction would “operate well within acceptable thresholds during peak hours” if the traffic from 50 additional homes was added to existing vehicles using the route.

Longer term plans to make improvements at the railway bridge will see the temporary closure of Watery Lane. The developer added:

“During the period of implementing the highway improvement works at the railway bridge, Watery Lane is likely to be closed to through traffic for approximately six months. “It is likely that by this time, Redrow Homes will have constructed the spine road between Watery Lane and Netherstowe Lane meaning traffic could travel along the northern extent of Watery Lane or to Netherstowe Lane via the new spine road. “As a worst case, all traffic could travel north along Watery Lane and then distribute at the Wood End Lane junction seeking access to Lichfield either via the A515, Netherstowe Lane or via Fradley Park. “As the development proposals will only result in 26 additional vehicles in the peak period, additional movements along Watery Lane and across the wider network will not be significant and not result in a severe impact at any location. “The impact of the road closure will, in any event, be temporary and traffic patterns will revert back once the improvements are implemented. “It is also unlikely the impact on the northern extent Watery Lane will be any greater than that experienced once the proposed development is fully occupied as some routing north to access the A515 is likely to be experienced as part of natural traffic distribution.”

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.