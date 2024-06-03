Lichfield Cricket Club lost out to Cannock in a tight encounter.

The city-side fell to their fourth straight defeat as they were beaten by just a single wicket at the Stags.

The visitors were bowled out for what seemed to be a sub-par total of just 95 runs from 38.3 overs.

Tom Stone was top scorer with 24 runs in the first innings, while John Cooke and former Zimbabwe international Ainsley Ndlovu both took impressive figures of four wickets for just 16 runs.

But Lichfield’s Umer Khalid also claimed four of the hosts’ wickets as Cannock’s reply with the bat faltered – and his side took four more to put the game on to a knife-edge.

Stone came up with the goods again though and struck the winning runs to conclude the game in the 36th over.

Elsewhere, Lichfield’s thirds also lost away to Cannock, while the seconds drew at home.