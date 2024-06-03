A train operator serving Lichfield Trent Valley says a timetable change and new rolling stock will see extra seats offered on the West Coast Main Line.

The summer schedule was introduced by Avanti West Coast yesterday (2nd June).

It will also see the introduction its new fleet of Hitachi Evero trains.

The 23-strong fleet will feature ten seven-carriage electric trains and 13 five-carriage bi-mode models able to switch between electric and diesel power.

Managing director of Avanti West Coast Andy Mellors said:

“The introduction of our new timetable and the Evero fleet marks an exciting new chapter for our people and customers. “The investment is also a key part of our plans to support the UK rail industry, and our wider commitment to improve customer experience on the West Coast Main Line.” Andy Mellors