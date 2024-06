A duck race to raise money for a local charity will take place this month.

The event, in aid of St Giles Hospice, will be staged on 22nd June.

The race is being organised by the Rotary Club of Lichfield and each duck costs £1.

Last year’s event saw more than 3,000 entries for the race.

For more details on how to buy a duck for the event email Chris Parry [email protected] or call John Williamson on 07941 919031.