The family of a Lichfield teenager have paid tribute to him following his death.

Thomas Collett was a pedestrian involved in a collision with a Nissan Qashqai car on Ash Grove at 6.30pm on Friday (31st) May.

Despite the best efforts of emergency crews, the 13-year-old died as a result of his injuries.

A family statement said:

“Our darling Tom, you were the kindest, cheekiest, witty and clever little boy anyone would have met. “Your love for football, formula one, and your family was completely unmatched. Your personality shone through everything you did, from playing football, to your eating habits and wind ups. “We are going to miss you more than you could ever imagine, God really does take the best ones first. “I hope you know how loved you were and how your memory of everyone and everything you loved will live on inside of us forever.”

Police say the driver of the Nissan, who is known to Thomas and his family, is supporting officers with their investigation.

Witnesses can contact police on 101, quoting incident 544 of 31st May.