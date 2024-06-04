Hammerwich saw their winning run halted by table-topping Fordhouses.

Playing at home, Craig Jennings won the toss and decided to field first.

Despite removing the openers for just four runs each, Hammerwich found number four Muhammad Imran a tough nut to crack as he added 122 off 110 balls before eventually being caught by Scott Elstone off the bowling of Sajid Ahmadzai.

Fordhouses eventually rounded off their 50 overs on 223-9.

Imran’s part in the game was far from over though as he claimed a five wicket haul for just 20 runs as Hammerwich’s innings failed to get going.

The hosts eventually limped to 86 from 33.1 overs before being skittled out.