A Labour General Election candidate has officially launched her campaign as she seeks re-election.

Sarah Edwards will contest the Tamworth constituency – which covers areas including Fazeley, Shenstone and Stonnall – on 4th July.

She will be hoping to retain the seat she won back in October following the resignation of Christopher Pincher.

“It was great to be joined by so many people from across Tamworth, the villages, and surrounding areas as I launched my General Election campaign. “The message here in Tamworth is clear – it’s time for change.” Sarah Edwards

Candidates confirmed for the Tamworth seat so far include:

Ian Cooper – Reform UK

Sarah Edwards – Labour

Sue Howarth – Green Party

Eddie Hughes – Conservatives

Jed Marson – Liberal Democrats