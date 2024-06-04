A man and woman have been arrested after heroin was found in a car in Lichfield.

The pair were in a black Vauxhall Astra on a car park off Eastern Avenue when police carried out a stop-and-search at 11.50am on Friday (31st May).

Cash and mobile phones were also seized by officers.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“A 46-year-old man, from the Uttoxeter area, and a 48-year-old woman, from the Burntwood area, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug. “The man has been released on police bail while the woman has been released under investigation. “The activity follows our ongoing commitment to tackling serious and organised crime and protecting those who are at risk of exploitation by criminals. “Through Operation Target, we continue to proactively target the groups responsible for these crimes, including county lines, drug distribution, illegal firearms and sexual exploitation.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson