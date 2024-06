An event is hoping to raise a song for local organisations.

The Lichfield Animal Rescue Volunteers are hosting a music festival from 2pm to 11pm on 8th June.

It will feature music from the likes of One for the Road, Wendy West, ABBA-riginal, Margo Peters and Loopvox.

The event, at Brereton Social Club, will be headlined by local talents Jayler.

Tickets are £15 adults and £5 under 12s. Booking details are available here.