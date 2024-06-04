Police are trying to trace two electric bikes stolen in Burntwood.

They were taken, along with tools, from a van parked at The Star on Lichfield Road between 4pm and 5.30pm on 7th April.

Officers have now released pictures of the two bikes.

A spokesperson said:

“We are keen to speak to people who may have witnessed the incident or those with CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage of the area at the time to get in touch.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting incident 547 on 7th April.