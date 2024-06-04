A star of quiz show The Chase is bringing her new show to the Lichfield Garrick.

Jenny Ryan – known as The Vixen on the hit ITV programme – will bring her Out of the Box tour to the city theatre on 11th September.

The show will see her singing and offering up stories from her time on TV.

The Vixen’s vocal prowess has previously been showcased on X-Factor: Celebrity when she finished runner-up in 2019.

A spokesperson said:

“Jenny is breaking away from teatime telly and inviting you to an evening of song, storytelling and even some showbiz secrets. “Join her on a journey through her life and times via some of her favourite tunes, sung live with her powerful voice.” Jenny Ryan

Tickets for Jenny Ryan – Out of the Box are £29.50 for standard seats or £55 for VIP meet and greet. Booking information is available on the Lichfield Garrick website or by calling the box office on 01543 412121.