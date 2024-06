Oli Hayward has scooped a hat-trick of awards at Chasetown’s end of season celebrations.

The versatile midfielder landed the manager’s, supporters’ and players’ player of the season accolades.

Manager Mark Swan said:

“Since I’ve been here Oli has been outstanding, but this season he has become a real leader and kicked on tremendously.” Mark Swann

Other winners included Jack Langston taking top goalscorer and Luke Yates landing the Alan Smith Chase Plant Hire Player of the Year title.