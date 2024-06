Anglers using a stretch of water in Whittington are being reminded of the need to make sure they have a rod licence from the Environment Agency.

It comes ahead of the open water coarse fishing season starting on 16th June.

Whittington and Fisherwick Parish Council owns the angling rights on the canal through the village and it is offered free of charge.

But those without a current rod licence could be liable for fines of up to £2,500.