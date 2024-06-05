Detectives investigating the unexplained death of a man in Clifton Campville have named him.

Henry Coupe, aged 50, was found dead near his home at around 5am yesterday (4th June).

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“Specially-trained officers are continuing to support his family at this difficult time while an investigation to establish the circumstances leading up to his death is ongoing.

“We’re still keen to speak to anyone with any information that can help us with our investigation.”

Staffordshire Police spokesperson