The first female Dean of Lichfield has been appointed.

The Right Revd Jan McFarlane had been acting in an interim role, but after His Majesty The King approved her nomination, she will now become the first woman to hold the post in the 1,300 year history of Lichfield Cathedral.

She said:

“I am beyond delighted to have been appointed as the first female Dean of Lichfield.

“I was ordained in Lichfield Cathedral 30 years ago and if you had told me then that I’d be returning one day as Dean, I would have grinned with utter disbelief.

“I was born and grew up in Stoke-on-Trent and so, even though I have lived in very many parts of the country over the years, I feel as if I have come home.

“It has been a joy to serve as Interim Dean in this vibrant cathedral with its hard-working and gifted staff and volunteers, and in the wider Diocese, in all its wonderful diversity.

“It’s a huge honour to be invited to lead us into an adventurous new chapter in the story of Lichfield.”

The Right Revd Jan McFarlane