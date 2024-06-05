Improvement work has begun at a Whittington church.

Scaffolding has been erected at the West End of St Giles Church by contractors as part of plans to improve facilities for the community and congregation.

It will be closed to the public from Monday to Friday until the last week of August.

The usual Sunday 9.30 a.m. service on Sundays will continue throughout this period, possibly in the Church Hall rather than in the church itself.

Arrangements will also be made for funerals if necessary.

People are asked to use the small gate behind the Church Hall to access the churchyard while the work is being carried out.