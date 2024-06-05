The Liberal Democrats have fired the starting gun on their General Election campaign in the Lichfield constituency.

Paul Ray will represent the party on 4th July – the fourth time he has stood to become the area’s MP.

He has previously finished third behind Labour and Conservatives in the last three outings, having been fourth behind UKIP in his first General Election in 2015.

The member of Lichfield District Council and Lichfield City Council said the Lib Dems could offer “a positive future” for people.

“Across the country and here in Lichfield, Burntwood and the villages, we are desperate for a change of direction away from this awful Conservative government which has trashed the economy and run our public services into the ground. “And the Liberal Democrats have the policies to give our country a positive future. “I am looking forward to setting these out for the voters in our area.” Paul Ray

The Lib Dem manifesto puts forward plans for improved access to GPs, improving the UK’s relationship with Europe and tackling the problems of sewage being discharged into waterways.

Their local candidate said affordable homes would also be a key area of focus for the party.

“Our housing market is fundamentally unfair and broken. We know this only too well in our area. “We would build 150,000 social homes each year and protect renters by banning no-fault evictions – and we would fund this by a fair taxation system so that the tax burden does not fall disproportionately on lower earners.” Paul Ray

Candidates confirmed so far for the Lichfield constituency are:

Sir Michael Fabricant – Conservatives

Richard Howard – Reform UK

Heather Mcneillis – Green Party

Paul Ray – Liberal Democrats

Dave Robertson – Labour