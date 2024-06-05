A Lichfield business has been granted planning permission for a new entrance area.
Tippers, on Europa Way, will create a new atrium at the front of the building, along with entrance gates and a reconfigured car park to create additional spaces.
A spokesperson said:
“We are giving our Lichfield branch a nice facelift and maintaining us as the go-to destination for building materials, DIY supplies, timber and more in Lichfield.
“Our branches are open to both trade and public and have thousands of items available in-stock for collection and delivery.”Tippers spokesperson