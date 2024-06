Members of a Lichfield singing group have handed over a cheque to a local charity after a year of fundraising.

Kaleidoscope Choir have staged concerts and raffles for Kids Like Us over the past 12 months.

The charity supports the estimated 1,200 young people and their families living with juvenile arthritis in the West Midlands.

New members are also being sought by the choir. For more information visit www.kaleidoscopechoir.co.uk.