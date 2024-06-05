A lifesaving charity has thanked volunteers for their support.

The annual National Volunteers Week is marking the 40th year of celebrating those who give up their time to help others.

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity currently has more than 200 volunteers supporting efforts to keep medics in the air and on the road to save lives across the region.

They take on roles in charity shops, at fundraising events as well as transporting blood products.

Alison Hill, volunteer manager for the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said:

“We are hugely appreciative of the support we receive from our volunteers based in the communities we serve which all help to make our lifesaving missions possible. “To coincide with the national Volunteers’ Week 40th anniversary, we are encouraging those who want to give volunteering a go to get in touch about opportunities to help their local air ambulance charity continue to save lives.” Alison Hill

The charity has set a goal to get 40 new volunteers signed up to help it deliver its mission of providing patients with pre-hospital emergency care and lifesaving intervention via its rapid response air ambulance helicopters and fleet of critical care cars.

To find out more about how to donate your time visit midlandsairambulance.com/volunteer.