Lichfield’s Finlay Lines claimed a podium finish in round three of the 2024 Trent Valley Kart Club Championship.

The Synergy Kart driver, competing against 28 others in the IAME Waterswift class, set the eighth-fastest time in qualifying meaning he would start from eighth place in his two heats.

Lines made progress in both, making up five places in the first to finish in third, before repeating the performance in heat two, with another third-place result.

Thanks to the points he scored, the Lichfield youngster held second place in the Intermediate Classification, which is used to set the grid for the final.



The lead changed hands several times during the opening two laps of the race, before the leading duo worked together and broke away, leaving a gap to Lines in third place.



The city speedster stayed ahead of the chasing group, before reeling in the leading duo by the final lap, with the Synergy Kart driver claiming the final place on the podium.