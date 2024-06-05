A Reform UK candidate says he is standing in the General Election after becoming “disillusioned” with the mainstream parties.

Ian Cooper will contest the Tamworth parliamentary seat – which includes Stonnall, Shenstone and Fazeley – on 4th July.

The business consultant said voters needed an alternative to the usual parties.

“I joined Reform UK because like many individuals across the UK I had grown disillusioned with the main parties, having a credit card thickness between them on many issues, they offer the electorate a ‘uni-party’ choice at the ballot box. “Reform UK supply an opportunity for the electorate to choose a party that has the interests of the whole of the UK at heart, and not the current technocratic approach to managed decline of the UK. “We offer something fresh and new, with a positive vision of the UK, policies that have a wide appeal and considerable support, if only given the opportunity. “A vote for The Labour Party or the Conservatives is a vote for no change, just more of the same.” Ian Cooper

Candidates confirmed for the Tamworth seat so far include:

Ian Cooper – Reform UK

Sarah Edwards – Labour

Sue Howarth – Green Party

Eddie Hughes – Conservatives

Jed Marson – Liberal Democrats