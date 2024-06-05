Staffordshire’s links to the D-Day landings are being explored as part of commemorations to mark the 80th anniversary.

The operation on 6th June 1944 saw more than 5,000 ships and landing craft transport transport over 150,000 troops to beaches in Normandy.

It would prove to be a turning point in the war as Allied forces began the liberation of Europe from the Nazis.

To mark the anniversary, Staffordshire County Council will be sharing local links to the operation, from details about supply camps to military medical facilities.

Cllr Alan White, leader of the authority and a former serving member of the armed forces said:

“The Allied landings in Normandy in 1944 were a significant turning point in the Second World War. “It’s interesting to see the role Staffordshire played, despite being so far from the sea – and it’s important to remember the sacrifices made by thousands of allied troops during the final stages of the war. “Staffordshire has many connections with the military and both world wars. We have the military training camps on Cannock Chase along with the Commonwealth Graves and German Military Cemetery which we are proud to host. And, not forgetting the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, which is the nation’s the year-round centre for remembrance.” Cllr Alan White

The arboretum will also welcome the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh alongside veterans and their families for the Royal British Legion’s Service of Remembrance tomorrow (6th June).